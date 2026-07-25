Andrea NEEDS Your Help

Hello ... My name is Selah. Andrea is my friend.

On October 10th 2024 Andrea was physically assaulted at work by a co-worker completely unprovoked! She was so severely injured that unfortunately, ever being able to work again looks highly unlikely. Barring a miracle. Work was Andrea's happy place. And I can vouch for the fact that she was a hard worker and took pride in doing good work!

Andrea has had no income for the past year and a half. And there are medical bills that are past due. She also owes back rent to her landlords who have generously, and kindly allowed her to stay in her apartment.

She also has monthly injections that just take the edge off of her severe pain levels. Just getting a meal is hard!

$20,000 feels like an insurmountable amount of money. But I know that with a little bit from a lot of people, we can definitely raise that...

Andrea is currently fighting to get her disability. Unfortunately the process has been long and slow.

If you find it in your heart to give whatever you can, know that it will be deeply appreciated!

Thanks in advance for your kindness and generosity. God bless you with all the treasures of the heavens and the Earth for it...

Sincerely, Selah





P.S. The Photo above is from a few years ago in happier times ❤️





Updated on 5/27/2026

Hello friends! Thank you so much to all who have donated!!!

Since the writing of this initial story, Andrea has been asked to find different housing.

She also requests that you pray specifically that God would help her and her disability lawyer win her disability appeal. This is her last appeal before she has to reapply. Which will set off another year-long process. The dear lady has no income. Gratefully she has food stamps and is covered for food. But needs help with toiletries. Plus the bills have not gone away. Thank you so much for caring! Keep praying. Keep sharing! ❤️ Selah





Updated on 6/18/2026

Hey Friends, Just wanted to let you know that Andrea is extremely grateful for your prayers and support! We are excited to see how God is going to continue to fulfill this need through you and your kind generosity!

Today Andrea is meeting with her pain management team to see if they can find something to relieve her pain... Since the last lidocaine infusion did absolutely nothing for her... Please continue to pray for God's guidance and for wisdom for her doctors.

She expressed to me the other morning that she is so extremely grateful every penny that comes in.

Thank you again for being the hands and feet of Jesus to Andrea. ❤️ Selah