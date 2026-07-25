GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Andrea and Zach Hanrahan Fundraiser

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$10,265 USD

Fundraiser created byLinda Mace

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andrea - Zach Hanrahan

Andrea and Zach Hanrahan Fundraiser

Who expects something like this to happen when you are enjoying time at Myrtle Beach? Andrea and Zach Hanrahan sure didn't! But the unexpected did happen when Andrea, with their 3 year old daughter in her arms, fell 10/15 feet from a faulty balcony railing, landing on the concrete pool deck below! Andrea did what a good Mom does and cradled her daughter in her arms as they fell. Delaney spent a few days in the hospital and was released without significant injury, but Andrea was not that fortunate. She has been in the hospital since mid-May with spinal injuries. Two spinal surgeries and many days in ICU with Zach and her Mom by her side. The wonderful beach trip turned into a nightmare that no one could have imagined. Being away from your home when you didn't prepare to be, especially with a young child, not being close to your friends and family to help you, not to mention the days being missed at work by both Zach and Andrea! What a nightmare for this young family to deal with!


As of this week, June 8th, Zach has confirmed that Andrea has finally been moved to an excellant rehab hospital in Charlotte.She will spend the next 4 weeks getting strong enough for the rehab to start and then another 2-3 weeks in the actual rehab program. Andrea has a long road ahead as she hasn't voluntarily moved anything below the waist yet, but is having some sensation in her legs and feet. She can now move her arms, wrists and shoulders and her fingers are slowly waking up. As of a couple of days ago, Andrea finally has gotten her voice back after having tubes down her throat for so long and should be able to eat regular food again within a week!


If you know Andrea, you know what a wonderful, feisty spirit she has! Zach reports that she is in amazing spirits and is every nurse's new favorite patient! She's so driven and they love that about her! He says that everyday Andrea is making huge strides, never giving up! Zach and Andrea know that GOD was, and still is, watching over her and Delaney and that HE will see them through this!


The hospital bills will be enormous, but just the day to day living when you are displaced from your home and jobs is staggering!

This is where we, their friends, acquaintances and even strangers can help. Please join together in giving what you can to support this young couple and their children.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve