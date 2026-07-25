Andrea and Zach Hanrahan Fundraiser

Who expects something like this to happen when you are enjoying time at Myrtle Beach? Andrea and Zach Hanrahan sure didn't! But the unexpected did happen when Andrea, with their 3 year old daughter in her arms, fell 10/15 feet from a faulty balcony railing, landing on the concrete pool deck below! Andrea did what a good Mom does and cradled her daughter in her arms as they fell. Delaney spent a few days in the hospital and was released without significant injury, but Andrea was not that fortunate. She has been in the hospital since mid-May with spinal injuries. Two spinal surgeries and many days in ICU with Zach and her Mom by her side. The wonderful beach trip turned into a nightmare that no one could have imagined. Being away from your home when you didn't prepare to be, especially with a young child, not being close to your friends and family to help you, not to mention the days being missed at work by both Zach and Andrea! What a nightmare for this young family to deal with!





As of this week, June 8th, Zach has confirmed that Andrea has finally been moved to an excellant rehab hospital in Charlotte.She will spend the next 4 weeks getting strong enough for the rehab to start and then another 2-3 weeks in the actual rehab program. Andrea has a long road ahead as she hasn't voluntarily moved anything below the waist yet, but is having some sensation in her legs and feet. She can now move her arms, wrists and shoulders and her fingers are slowly waking up. As of a couple of days ago, Andrea finally has gotten her voice back after having tubes down her throat for so long and should be able to eat regular food again within a week!





If you know Andrea, you know what a wonderful, feisty spirit she has! Zach reports that she is in amazing spirits and is every nurse's new favorite patient! She's so driven and they love that about her! He says that everyday Andrea is making huge strides, never giving up! Zach and Andrea know that GOD was, and still is, watching over her and Delaney and that HE will see them through this!





The hospital bills will be enormous, but just the day to day living when you are displaced from your home and jobs is staggering!

This is where we, their friends, acquaintances and even strangers can help. Please join together in giving what you can to support this young couple and their children.