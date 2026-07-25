Anchors for Angela: Cultivating Hope

We are raising funds to support Angela, a 41-year-old devoted wife, mother of two beautiful daughters (ages 15 and 13), homeschool tutor, and follower of Jesus, in her fight against stage 3 colorectal cancer.





In April of 2026, Angela was diagnosed with a large tumor in the high rectal/rectosigmoid area. Testing confirmed it was an invading adenocarcinoma. The large size (2.24 inches) and location of the tumor led her oncologist to remove surgery as a treatment option. Genetic testing also revealed that Angela does not metabolize chemotherapy drugs in the typical way, making conventional chemo high-risk and less effective. She faces significant dysbiosis that would amplify complications from standard treatment approaches, and she is not a candidate for immunotherapy due to the cancer type.





These limitations have required us to pursue an integrative plan focused on personalized treatment options. This path includes specialized testing, consultations with leading providers, and supportive care that align with protecting her long-term health and quality of life. This is the first phase of her treatment plan, with our urgent goal to stop the cancer before it metastasizes to stage 4. These treatments require travel and come with substantial out-of-pocket costs not covered by insurance, that we must fully self-fund.





After discussions with multiple providers, your support will directly help cover:

- Advanced diagnostic testing and monitoring

- Personalized treatment protocols and consultations

- Travel and lodging for specialized care

- Nutritional and supportive therapies to strengthen her body

- Family needs during this season so we can focus on healing





Angela is a devoted mother who pours into our children and serves as a selfless disciple-maker in our church family. She is a woman of deep faith who continues to trust God as her Provider even in this storm. We believe in the power of prayer and community, and we are asking you to stand with us, not just financially, but in lifting her up. If you've ever shared that you were praying for her, the response you likely received was, "Thanks! I need it!"





Every donation, no matter the size, helps move Angela forward in this phase of her treatment. More than that, it reminds us we are not walking this road alone.





Thank you for choosing to be an anchor for Angela through your prayers and support. We are deeply grateful you are standing with our family in faith.