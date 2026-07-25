This year, 2026, is the start of something new. New life, new places, new mission. As we have been praying over this next season and the future God has for us as a family, the common theme has been RESURRECTION. This is what we want to see in our personal lives and in the lives of the people around us. Yes, we want to see healing, hope, and restoration. But beyond that, we want to see what was once dead come to life again, both spiritually and physically speaking. This is why we chose the name for our ministry: Anastasis Christian Ministries (ACM). Anastasis is Greek for "the resurrection."

As we have just transitioned out of serving with another organization for many years, we are taking this year for Sabbath rest and preparation for what is coming. As most of you know, we are recently married and expecting our first child. It is important to us to set the foundation of our marriage and family well. We are taking the first part of the year in Dakar to rest, spend quality time together as a couple, and prepare for this precious little one. In the fall, we intend to come to the United States as a family to visit our loved ones and connect with our local church community.

In the meantime, we are preparing to begin our new ministry in the south of Senegal, the Casamance region. Our ministry's objective is to:

Support vulnerable children who need additional help and support for their education, health, and social and personal development in terms of learning life skills and extracurricular activities in collaboration with their families and local community. Our heart is also for reaching our surrounding village with the Gospel and discipleship.

As part of its overall program deployment strategy, we will start by working remotely with families and communities in a sponsorship system for the most disadvantaged children whose educational, health, and protection needs are urgent. These children will be identified by the community under the supervision of local authorities (mayor and village chief).

To begin with, two identified children will be sponsored and will receive the necessary support in the areas of education, health, and protection in collaboration with their families. This will start in September 2026. We intend to grow this project with time.

Our goal is to move to the Casamance in early 2027 and look for property to build on. With time, we will start the implementation of the other components of the project: a day center, accommodation for the most vulnerable cases, education, health and counseling/training activities, and support for families and the community.

We look forward to partnering with you in the advancement of God's Kingdom.

Blessings in Him,

Jacques and Emma Mane



