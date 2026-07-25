Anabelles Journey

Dear Friends and Family,

Many of you have reached out to our family over the past month to express your sympathy and ask how they can help. This meant so much to our family, and we are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have already felt.

This loss was unexpected, and we are now facing expenses that Craig did not prepare for, and his family is having difficulties covering. While we are doing everything we can, we are now reaching out to ask for financial support during this difficult time.

If you are able to contribute, any amount would help ease the financial burden and allow us to honor Craig in a way that feels meaningful, by helping his beloved daughter Anabelle continue her education. We are deeply thankful for your kindness and generosity.

Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and for supporting us in any way you can.

With Gratitude,

The Dalrymple Family

(Including Anabelle's mom (Craig's ex-wife) Katherine)