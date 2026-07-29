An urgent need to heal

Mike's battle began when he was deployed on the submarine, USS Ohio where he proudly served the Navy for 6.5 years. He would then be medically retired in November 2015.

Mike has been through numerous treatments medically, injections, infusions, physical therapy, pain management, chiropractic care, a spinal cord stimulator trial, and much more.

It has been a constant battle since then. He hasn't worked in a year since being diagnosed with pots (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome). He's unable to lift things or even lay down without his heart rate taking off. The list of meds to treat this condition is lengthy and he unpredictability passes out. He experiences several issues of dysautonomia and there are days where he can't walk due to his right leg not getting the message from the brain to work.

Recently, mike went to a new chiropractor, who ran a digital motion xray. This is where Mike's issue of the past 12 years has been properly diagnosed. Mike has cranial cervical instability and cervical myelopathy. He urgently needs surgery to prevent symptoms from becoming permanent. There is pressure on his spinal cord that is causing myoclonus seizures. Mike has been in and out of the e.r. multiple times with little to no help medically.

He is receiving in home care for his condition but I'm unable to be at home more because I have to provide more financially with Mike not being able to work.

Mike and his children have endured many battles and it has effected them all greatly.

Mike is flying to the mayo Clinic may 28th and will meet a neurosurgeon on June 1st. We are hoping they just keep him there and do the surgery. We can't afford the out of pocket expenses with travel, lodging, food, on top of the medical bills. Unfortunately most treatments Mike requires are out of network with the V.A. and the V.A. has been negligent in getting the help he needs medically. Mike's family has been great with much of the support but has also begun to feel the financial burden as well.

We urgently need assitance to get Mike to and from the Minnesota Mayo clinic and the costs required while he is there.





We appreciate any support and ask for prayers for healing.







