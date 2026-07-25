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An Opportunity to Make a Meaningful Difference

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySean Schwab

An Opportunity to Make a Meaningful Difference

My Story

Growing up, life was not always easy. Educational opportunities and positive role models were limited, and at times I struggled to find direction and encouragement. These experiences shaped who I am today and strengthened my desire to create a different path for myself, my family, and others facing similar challenges.


In 1997, I sustained a life-changing traumatic brain injury. For nearly 29 years, I have worked through the challenges that followed while participating in ongoing therapy and rehabilitation services. Throughout much of that journey, I often felt like I was living inside a snow globe-able to see the world around me, but sometimes feeling unseen, misunderstood, or unsure of how to move forward. Despite these obstacles, I have continued working toward greater independence, meaningful work, and a life filled with purpose.


Today, for the first time since my injury, I feel hopeful about the future. With the support of my therapy team, I am pursuing my dream of starting a small business creating custom items that spread positivity, encouragement, and hope. More importantly, I am working toward building a life that allows me to support others who are navigating their own recovery journeys.


My experiences have inspired me to become a positive role model for my children and for others living with disabilities. I know what it feels like to need support, encouragement, and someone who believes in your potential. My goal is not only to build a meaningful future for myself, but to one day help other survivors see what is possible for their own lives as well.


This journey is about much more than starting a business. It is about creating purpose, building independence, and developing a sustainable path that allows me to give back to my community. Donations will help fund vocational opportunities, business equipment, supplies, training, and the obtaining resources that will allow me to continue growing while supporting and encouraging other survivors during their recovery.


Why Donate?

Your donation is an investment in independence, opportunity, and hope. Every contribution helps me move closer to meaningful employment, greater self-sufficiency, and the ability to use my experiences to encourage and support others facing similar challenges. By supporting my goals, you are helping create opportunities not only for me, but for future survivors who may benefit from the knowledge, encouragement, and advocacy I hope to provide.


About UGift, MI ABLE, and GoFundMe

Supporters may choose to contribute through either this GoFundMe campaign or directly through my UGift account connected to MI ABLE. MI ABLE is Michigan's tax-advantaged savings program for individuals with disabilities. It allows eligible individuals to save and receive financial support while protecting access to certain disability-related benefits. UGift is the donation platform linked to my MI ABLE account, allowing family, friends, and supporters to make contributions directly toward my goals and future needs.


Whether donations are made through GoFundMe or UGift, all contributions will be used to support vocational development, business startup expenses, equipment, supplies, therapy-related goals, community participation, and other disability-related expenses that promote independence, employment, and long-term success. Supporters are welcome to choose whichever donation method is most convenient for them. Both options help move me closer to my goals and make a meaningful difference in my journey.


Other Ways to Support

If you are unable to donate financially, your prayers, encouragement, well wishes, and sharing of this fundraiser are deeply appreciated. Every kind word, prayer, and act of support helps motivate me as I continue working toward my goals.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my journey. Your generosity, encouragement, and belief in my potential mean more than words can express.

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