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An Offer You Can’t Refuse Help Launch GRILLFATHER

Goal$17,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Whitehouse

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Whitehouse

An Offer You Can’t Refuse Help Launch GRILLFATHER

My name is James, and I’m the founder of Grillfather.


Grillfather started with a simple idea: serve amazing food, build a recognizable brand, and use that success to help others.


I’ve already taken important steps toward making this dream a reality by obtaining my LLC, EIN, and food safety certification. Now I’m working to launch Grillfather at local festivals, community events, and markets with a menu built around smoked meats, handcrafted burgers, and bold flavors.


But Grillfather is about more than food.


My vision is to build a business that creates a positive impact in the community. As Grillfather grows, so will our commitment to helping those facing hunger and hardship. My goal is to use food as a way to bring people together while also supporting those who need a helping hand.


To make that commitment real, Grillfather plans to donate meals to people in need through community outreach efforts. My goal is that for every 100 meals sold, Grillfather will provide 10 meals to individuals experiencing food insecurity. As the business grows, I hope to expand those efforts even further.


In addition to food service, Grillfather is developing a clothing line that represents hard work, family, community, and giving back. Every shirt and piece of merchandise will help tell the story of a brand built on more than profits—a brand built on purpose.


Funds raised through this campaign will help purchase:


• Smoker and cooking equipment upgrades

• Tents, tables, and event setup equipment

• Initial food inventory and supplies

• Vendor permits and event fees

• Refrigeration and food storage equipment

• Branding, signage, and marketing materials

• Development of the Grillfather clothing line


This campaign isn’t just about launching a food business. It’s about creating something that can grow into a lasting community brand—one that serves great food, creates opportunities, and helps feed people who are struggling.


Every donation, no matter the size, brings Grillfather one step closer to opening for business and one step closer to making a difference.


If you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with friends and family is greatly appreciated.


Thank you for believing in Grillfather and the mission behind it.


Together, we’re building more than a business. We’re building a community.


— James Whitehouse

Founder, Grillfather


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