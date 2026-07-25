God has given to you".

"An invitation to give as God has given to you". I really think this verse speaks to a bigger problem within humanity, but it is ment as a way to praise God! In writing this, it is my first time being so public with anything and am very timid to voice my need but hopeful that this reaches someone that has it in there heart to praise Him and help church family. My story to where I got to today is a long one and is really a praise story, as Christ has me. I am in actual fiduciary hardship in this moment. I have needs right now as I don't have any resources as my father passed away recently, it's all on me. Before I get in to anything about me and my story I give thanks to Yahweh for everything. Glory be his forever and ever amen. To anyone who reads this I pray for our merciful God to bless all who pray, have compassion for, or give monetarily. Thank you and God keep you, and bless you.

My father passed away with from COVID a few years ago (it was inevitable, he had berylliosis of the lungs which is a respiratory cancer from working at Rocky Flats) we had this business together for 15years and now it is no longer in business due to some unforseen issues, and now leaving me with no resources and a desperate need to find another career. I've had some job interviews in the past two years but my car at the moment is not functioning. I cannot pass emissions test, it is an old car just hoping it will hold together until I can afford something more reliable. I need a mechanic to fix the exhaust manifold at my engine, then I can try to pass emissions. I really need this done in order to get to job interviews, (actually everyone working in today's age need to have a car. That is the first question on an application: "Do you have reliable transportation"). Please. I'm asking anybody that reads this to help a fellow Christian in need. Getting this vehicle running will help me get a new career. Please lord Jesus, thank you, in Christ's name we pray amen.

Anthony E.



