On April 5, 2021, Dr. Charles Hoffe wrote an "inconvenient letter" to Dr. Bonnie Henry. The letter informed Dr. Henry of the safety signals that Dr. Hoffe was witnessing in his own patients following the COVID shot. Rather than respond with compassion and concern for the victims, the letter triggered punitive actions against Dr. Hoffe and the entire medical community for sharing information that challenged the government narrative that the COVID vaccine was safe and effective.





This story of government malfeasance and deception needs to be told. The public needs to understand they were lied to about the vaccine's safety and efficacy and that doctors were threatened for telling the truth. This is more than an effort to reveal corruption at every level but also to share the evidence that has been intentionally withheld from the public.





All funds will be used to create a full length documentary for public viewing and sharing.