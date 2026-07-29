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An Atheist caught in Muslim country

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySikandar Shahbaz

An Atheist caught in Muslim country

My name is Sikandar Shahbaz and I am writing this with a heavy heart and a desperate hope that someone will hear my story. I am an atheist living in Pakistan, a country where openly leaving religion can lead to severe social rejection, threats, and even danger to one’s life.


For most of my life, I kept my personal beliefs hidden because I knew how risky it could be to speak honestly. In my environment, religion is not only a private matter but something deeply tied to family, community, and survival. Questioning faith or identifying as an atheist can bring shame upon a family, destroy relationships, and expose a person to harassment. Because of this, I have lived in constant fear, hiding my thoughts from those around me.


Over time, this situation has become unbearable. I struggle every day with isolation. I cannot openly share my views with friends, coworkers, or even many family members. I must constantly pretend to be someone I am not in order to stay safe. This double life has caused emotional pain, financial instability, and uncertainty about my future.


Recently, my circumstances have worsened. I am facing serious personal and financial hardship, and I no longer have the support system many people rely on. My beliefs have created distance between me and people I once trusted. In a society where conformity is expected, even being suspected of disbelief can cost someone their job, housing, and safety.


I am seeking help to rebuild my life and secure a safer future. The funds raised will be used for urgent living expenses, safe housing, legal documentation, and the possibility of relocating to a place where I can live without fear and express my conscience freely. My goal is not luxury; it is simply survival, dignity, and a chance to start again.


Asking strangers for help is not easy. I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to tell such a private story publicly. But I have reached a point where silence is no longer enough to protect me, and I cannot overcome these challenges alone.


If you are reading this, I ask for your compassion. Whether you can donate or simply share this campaign, your support can make a real difference. Every contribution, no matter how small, helps me move toward safety and independence.


I dream of a day when I can live honestly without fear of rejection or harm, where my beliefs are not a reason to lose everything. Until then, your kindness can help me take the next step toward that future.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you are able to offer.

Email: sikandarbaloch460@gmail.com

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