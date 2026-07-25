An Army Veteran Deserves One Last Chance to Fight.

My name is Shane Wahner, and I am writing this on behalf of my dad, Jorge Wahner, because he is too sick to tell his story himself.





My dad comes from a family of service. His father, Arthur Wahner, was a three-time Purple Heart recipient, and my dad grew up as an Army brat, moving from base to base and living the military life from childhood. Service to our country wasn't just something he admired. It was the life he was raised in.





When he came of age, my dad answered the call himself and was drafted into the United States Army. He has always believed in duty, sacrifice, and fighting through adversity.





Today, he is facing the greatest battle of his life.





He is currently in the VA hospital in Tennessee. His colon is severely diseased and continues to bleed. According to his medical team, the only treatment that could potentially stop the bleeding is surgery to remove his colon.





The problem is that the doctors believe he is at extremely high risk and may not survive the operation.





When they recommended hospice instead of surgery, my dad looked at them and asked a question that broke my heart:





"Why won't you try?"





He understands the risks. He knows he could die during surgery. But he also knows that without it, he may not have any chance at all. He isn't asking for a guarantee. He is asking for the chance to fight for his life.





The doctors have told us they believe he may only have one to two weeks to live. We have also been told there is a very limited window in which he may still be stable enough to be transported to another hospital for evaluation by another medical team.





Our family refuses to give up while there is still hope.





We are raising $250,000 to pursue every possible option to save my dad's life. These funds will help cover emergency medical transportation, including a critical care ambulance or air ambulance if necessary, consultations with specialized surgeons, possible transfer to another hospital, surgery if a medical team is willing to perform it, hospitalization, rehabilitation, travel, lodging, and medical expenses that may not be covered by insurance or the VA.





Every minute matters.





If you know a surgeon or medical team willing to review my dad's case, please contact us immediately.





If you cannot donate, please pray for my dad and share this campaign. One share could reach the doctor or hospital willing to give him the chance he is asking for.





My dad has not given up.





Neither have we.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during the most difficult time of our lives.





God bless you,





Shane Wahner

404-916-9906









Update

Jorge is still fighting!





We have safely arrived at Emory Hospital, and the medical team has already run many tests. Several specialists will be evaluating him to determine what treatment options are available.





We have some encouraging news. Before leaving, his hemoglobin had been between 7.5 and 7.8. When they checked it after we arrived at Emory, it had risen to 9.9 without any additional blood transfusions or intervention. His blood pressure is also now close to normal, which is a huge improvement from where it had been.





We are praying that God continues to heal him, guides the doctors with wisdom, and makes a full recovery possible.





Thank you all for your prayers, encouragement, and support. Every message, prayer, and act of kindness means more to our family than words can express. Please keep praying for Jorge as he continues this fight.