AN APPEAL TO SAVE MY FAMILY

A Plea for Support During a Difficult Season





My name is Godwin E. Obi. I am an orphan and a Legal Practitioner based in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.





I write this appeal with humility and sincerity during one of the most challenging periods of my life. For several years, I have worked diligently to provide legal services to individuals and businesses while supporting my family. Unfortunately, a combination of disaster than got my both parents and younger sister killed by some unknown gunmen while on our farm on the 1st day of December, 2025, leaving my other sibling badly injured, financial obligations, and a prolonged shortage of legal briefs has left me in severe psychological and financial distress.





Despite my continuous efforts to secure work, generate income, and meet my responsibilities to my wife and son, I am currently burdened by debts totaling approximately ₦5,000,000.(Five Million Naira). The situation has placed immense strain on my family, and I am struggling to provide for essential needs and struggling to maintaining my legal practice.





I am not seeking luxury nor comfort. My immediate goal is to stabilize my family's situation, settle pressing obligations, and create the opportunity to rebuild my professional practice on a sustainable footing.





Any financial support, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. Contributions will be applied toward:





- Settling urgent debt obligations.

- Supporting my family's basic living expenses.

- Sustaining my legal practice while I work to secure new clients and opportunities.





If you are unable to contribute financially, I would be deeply grateful if you could refer me to anyone who desires legal services for a possible engagement in my jurisdiction.





I remain committed to hard work, integrity, and serving my community through the legal profession. With your support, I hope to overcome this difficult season and regain financial stability.





I welcome opportunities for litigation, property transactions, legal advisory services, document preparation, debt recovery matters, and other areas within my professional competence.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.





Sincerely,





Godwin E. Obi,

Legal Practitioner,

Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria.





Contact:

Phone: +2348035936093

Email: bryteman7@yahoo.com