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An ACTUAL place to help animals and people helping

Goal$2,000,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byOmar Lita

An ACTUAL place to help animals and people helping

Experiencing how evil the world can be to animals hurts me so much. I'm sure plenty of good-hearted people feel the same. It astonishes me how so many with actual money and means do absolutely nothing for the animals we share our lives with. I've gotten close to being wealthy a few times, but it hasn't panned out in the 44 years I've been on this planet.


I think most of us can agree that the wrong people end up with the ability to make a difference in the world. Instead of taking a portion of their wealth to help, they use it for their own benefit. I am looking to raise enough funds to purchase a decent sized piece of land to construct an animal shelter/adoption facility that will take in any animal allowed by law. It would be a NO KILL shelter/adoption agency and maybe even more than that. With how hard things are for so many people, thanks to our WORTHLESS, traitorous politicians and evil monetary system, times are extremely hard for most, especially people with animals. It could even serve as a place for people who fall on hard times and need to put their animals somewhere until they can get back up on their feet.


I've never done this before, but I've always wanted to. If I had "made it", monetarily speaking, by now, I'd have already taken my own money to do this. I am a disabled veteran and on a fixed income, so I can only afford the essentials for the time being. I guess the silver lining to my situation is that I have the time to dedicate and actually make this endeavor come true... I just need help from all the animal lovers out there in the world.


If this goal could be reached, every single penny would go to making this location an actual place. From there, I would hope to expand into different states. I understand 2 million dollars is quite a milestone to reach, but this would be for purchasing a big enough property that either already has the existing infrastructure or could be built upon, as well as any of the other many expenses attached to such a compassionate goal. I wouldn't take one penny for myself and every dollar would go towards the mission and would be proven via some sort of blockchain technology showing every expense and payment used.


I don't even know if that is enough OR if something like this would actually need more, but I guess this is a start. I'm not the only person who's wanted to do something like this, I'm sure... but, I'll at least be one of the people who make an attempt at making it come to fruition.


Every bit helps, and If the goal is not reached, donations will get reimbursed. Let's see if we can make it happen. IF this gains traction, I will hire a social media team to help with the marketing and documenting of every stage in this process. Doesn't that sound better than donating to some other cause that wouldn't have the same impact?





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