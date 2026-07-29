An Act of Kindness Leads to a Downfall

I'm sure I'm not the only person to have gone through this, and this was a hard lesson learned. First of all, my name is Michael Bey and I am trying to pull myself up from a fall I never thought I would have to go through. An act of kindess on my part, lead to me losing my job, apartment, car, self-esteem, hope and my future. Everyday is a struggle to get work, and it's a blessing when I do, but it is simply not enough, and now I'm asking for help. We, my family and I, are asking, through the Grace of God, to help keep our apartment, our car so we can have a roof over our head and a vehicle so I can continue with getting jobs. I'm setting my ego and pride aside because I need help to provide. This situation I'm in is because I tried to help a friend get on his feet a few years back, and in return, he destroyed everything I worked for. I'm determined to get my future back, but right now, I just need help getting started. Thank you