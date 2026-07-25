Amy’s Road to Recovery

Many of you know the Rogan Family, they would never ask for help, but we decided help was needed for Ed to be able to be there for Amy. Amy was recently life flighted to St Elizabeth trauma center after being involved in a devastating horse riding accident that has left her with serious injuries and a long road to recovery. With a lot of unknowns we are looking to help the family with overwhelming medical expenses, lost income, and the many unexpected costs that come with such a life-changing event.

We’re asking for your support to help ease the financial burden on the family so Amy can concentrate on what matters most—her recovery. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward medical bills, rehabilitation, daily living expenses, and helping the family regain stability during this difficult time.

If you’re unable to give, please consider sharing and keeping Amy and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement mean more than words can express.

Thank you for standing with Amy during this challenging journey.



