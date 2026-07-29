Amy tell Jesus hi for me





Amy Louise Signrid Groover

June 21 1987 - April 30 2026









My beloved sister Amy has went home to be with Jesus. She had many issues, she was also working on those. Way more sober days than not. I talked to her every day, for two years. We were sisters we loved and we fought. I knew when she had a bad day. But because of that I also know she also knew God. Niether my Mother or us syblings have the funds for final expenses, that is why I'm here. We need help. I have never asked for financial help on such a great magnitude. Our circumstances are forcing me to reach out to all. so while it is hard to, I must ask. Jesus said "Ask, and it shall be given to you, seek and you shall find; knock, and the door will be opened to you" Matthew 7: 7-8.

I knew my sister well, she made mistakes but we all do. As Paul said, " all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God" Romans 3: 23. Please help us and we Thank you all. if you can or can't , at least say a prayer. Love your familys, husbands and wives, parents and children, grandparents, brothers and sisters. love people thats what all God wanted for us all. its the greatest commandmant. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see GOD!