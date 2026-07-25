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Amy Goodsell’s Stage 4 Lung Cancer fight

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$25,640 USD

Fundraiser created byBrooke Wilkis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amy Goodsell

Amy Goodsell’s Stage 4 Lung Cancer fight

If you’ve ever met Amy, you know that she is the kind of person who quietly changes lives.

She is a devoted wife, the loving mother of five children, and a proud grandmother of nine beautiful grandchildren. But those titles only begin to describe who she is. Amy has spent her life putting others before herself. She is the first to show up when someone is hurting, the one who remembers birthdays, delivers meals, offers a listening ear, and prays faithfully for those around her. She has lived her life with Christlike love—serving without expecting anything in return, loving without limits, and giving generously of herself every single day.

To know Amy is to know kindness. She has a remarkable way of making people feel seen, valued, and loved. Her faith has always been the foundation of her life, and through every joy and every hardship, she has trusted God wholeheartedly.

Recently, our family received the heartbreaking news that Amy has been diagnosed with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to her brain. While this diagnosis has turned our world upside down, it has not shaken her faith. She continues to face each day with incredible courage, quiet strength, and unwavering hope.

As we begin this journey, we are committed to pursuing the very best care available. Along with treatments, we are seeking additional opinions from leading specialists, including care that may not be covered by insurance. We are also navigating the many practical challenges that come with cancer—medical bills, travel expenses, medications, household help, cleaning services, and the day-to-day needs that become overwhelming during treatment.

For someone who has spent her entire life caring for everyone else, we hope to surround her with the same love and support she has so freely given to others.

If you feel able to contribute, no gift is too small. Every donation will go directly toward Amy’s medical care, out-of-network treatment costs, travel for consultations, and the practical support that will allow her to focus on healing.

If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers. We believe in the power of prayer, and we know God is walking beside Amy and our family every step of this journey.

Thank you for loving Amy, believing with us, and helping carry this burden. Your generosity, kindness, and prayers mean more than words can express.

“Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2


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