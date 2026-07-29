Amputee needs desperate help

Scott had his toes amputated in October of 2025.

The desperately needed help is that, during a horrible severe storm on

Saturday April 25th, lightning hit the house and did something to the refrigerator that is only 2

years old. He has no

rmoney to even have it diagnosed right now. An all around horrible situation. Any help would be so appreciated.





The softball size ice storm ( i can't use the real word) broke his kia' windshield