Amplify Your Jesus Story





Bringing the Mission Field to Every Person’s Digital Backyard

Jesus called us to go into all the world and share the good news. Today, that mission is closer than ever—living right in our pockets.

Amplify was created to help believers do exactly that.

We believe one of the most powerful ways to share the gospel is through personal testimony—real stories of how Jesus transforms lives. Stories of redemption. Stories of healing. Stories that remind people they are not alone.

Scripture tells us in Revelation 12:11 that we overcome the evil one “by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.”

Amplify exists to give those testimonies a voice.

Introducing Amplify: Where Stories Become a Movement

Amplify is more than an app—it’s a growing movement of people sharing what God has done in their lives.

A simple, safe, and powerful platform where anyone can:

✔ Record their personal testimony

✔ Watch stories of faith and transformation

✔ Share hope with others—anytime, anywhere

Our mission is to bring these stories out of the shadows and into the world—so they can encourage believers, reach those searching, and point people back to Jesus.

This is just the beginning. Future versions of Amplify will expand to support churches, ministries, and communities—equipping them to share stories at scale and reach people in new ways.

Why Your Support Matters

We are in a critical stage of bringing Amplify to life.

Your support will directly help us:

✔ Complete the development of Amplify 1.0

✔ Launch and refine the platform through alpha and beta testing

✔ Improve the experience based on real user feedback

✔ Prepare for a wider release to reach more people

Every dollar helps move this from vision to reality.

The Opportunity in Front of Us

There are over six billion smartphones in the world today.

That means billions of opportunities for someone to hear a story that could change their life.

Your support helps:

🌎 Send testimonies across the world instantly

🤝 Build a global community centered on faith and encouragement

💡 Equip everyday believers to share their story with confidence

This isn’t about views.

It’s about impact.

One story could lead to one life changed—and that changes everything.

Join the Movement — Let’s Amplify Jesus Together

We’d love for you to be part of this mission:

💙 Give — Help us bring Amplify to life

📢 Share — Spread the word with your community

📲 Follow — Stay connected as we build and launch

Amplify is currently in development, and we’re excited to share it with the world soon.

Your donation will be received by Rev12, Inc. which is the 501(c)(3) non profit that owns the app Amplify Faith. Your donations are tax deductible.

Thank You

Thank you for believing in this vision.

Because when one person shares what Jesus has done, someone else finds the faith to believe He can do it for them too.







