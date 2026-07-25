Amos to Melbourne

I am so excited to finally have the opportunity to return to Melbourne after visiting last June. I will be serving and learning from Josh and Tayla Bull at Society Church while also visiting mission partners in secure locations through my church. During this time, I will have the opportunity to dive deeper into learning about church planting, put my hands to work in meaningful ministry, and continue growing in purpose and sanctification in Christ.





There are several things I am especially excited about. First, I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from a leader like Josh, who will challenge and encourage me to grow closer to Christ. I believe God will use this season to refine me, raise my standard of obedience, and prepare me for what He has ahead.





Second, I cannot wait to serve wholeheartedly by giving my time, energy, and heart to whatever work God places before me. I want to be faithful and obedient in every opportunity He provides.





Most importantly, I ask that you would pray for me throughout this journey, that I would remain obedient, humble, and transformed through this experience. Would you consider partnering with me financially in support of what God is doing and the future He is leading me toward?





The funds raised will help cover flights, three months of rent, meals, outreach ministry opportunities in Melbourne, medical insurance, and travel related expenses.





Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support as I step into this opportunity.



