Amistad Sagrada

Greetings friends.

This is our end of year 2025 campaign. The video will explain more details. We are hoping to raise $12,000 USD to get us through the next 3 months. Through January of 2026.

If you have supported our work in the past thank you so very much. We could never have gotten this far without the love and donations of those who have seen our work grow and flourish over the years, and stepped forward to help keep us afloat.

This will be the last campaign we will do where your donation will have the value and impact that it will have right now.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, prayers, and financial support.

We, and the beautiful people of Pisaq we are in service to,

are eternally grateful.





Sanan