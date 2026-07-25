Amira’s Home Going Arrangements

On February 4th 2026 I gave birth to the most sweetest beautiful healthiest baby ever , Amira and her sister Amour our the highlight of my life everything I do are for the girls , May 10th 4 am when I got home from work my baby wasn’t herself when I took her to the hospital no one could find out the issue so that led to her being on life support to my understanding things were gonna get “worst” before it got better but after being in the hospital for 19 long days praying so hard having the most faith I could ever have they took my baby girl off life support without my consent didn’t even give her an chance honestly I’m only 22 I’m an first time mom and this it so overwhelming but I still have to be an mom to her sister but my baby is gone and I’ll never be able to hear her cry , change her diaper, feed her nothing and it hurts horribly!! And sadly to say I am an young mother and I never expected anything like this to occur so I did not have insurance on her and I honestly don’t even know where to begin anything will help and if anyone can help any other ways please reach out to me all support is needed.