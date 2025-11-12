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American Republic Consolidation Society

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKeith Kircher

American Republic Consolidation Society

Dedicated to the principles of constitutional liberty and the traditional values that shaped our nation, we are establishing the American Republic Consolidation Society. Our core mission is to research, document, and map out the shifting demographic landscape of the United States. We focus on analyzing the historical presence of Christian traditions alongside the growth of various non-Christian religious demographics, noting how immigration trends contribute to these changes.

A primary objective of our society is to analyze the correlation between these shifting demographics and corresponding changes in political representation. As demographic shifts occur, new voting blocks emerge that can influence local governance, school boards, and legislative priorities. We aim to document and make publicly available information regarding these shifts, ensuring that citizens are fully informed on how their local communities and legal frameworks are evolving.

Our secondary goal is to provide an extended list of actual legislative accomplishments for every congressperson today. We will evaluate their official voting records against the public claims made during their campaigns, specifically documenting their direct support and introduction of bills. Our objective is to map out the framework of what is actually happening in Washington by compiling these findings into a short, non-biased table of results for the public.

In addition to congressional legislative mapping, we believe a mapping of the funding mechanisms, PACs, donors, and corporate sponsors will provide a better view of the political landscape and possibly reflect an influence on legislative outcomes. The intention is completely unbiased; we believe the raw facts will speak for themselves.

While we are not a news organization, we are positioned to amplify information by promoting direct communications with links to reports from independent journalists. We are dedicated to sharing local perspectives and information from common citizens that may be overlooked by mainstream outlets.

Alongside this demographic research, the society is dedicated to community resilience. Recognizing the trend of private survival preparedness, we believe everyday families should have access to practical readiness resources. To support our supporters, one of our dedicated volunteers is preparing a special guide to provide our donors with a clear, actionable plan on what to do in the case of a large-scale crisis. This resource will focus specifically on simple household chemistry, essential tricks for water purification, and practical sanitation methods. Our next strategic phase is to deploy the infrastructure required to distribute this vital resource directly to our public network.

We have an established group of volunteers who have contributed their time to build our foundation and finalize our action plans. We are now positioned to activate our digital network. Your donations will directly fund our operational activation, database servers, data collection software, and public hosting platform. Stand with us to preserve transparency and community readiness.

Our initial fundraising projection is set at a starting goal of $50,000. These baseline funds will be used to secure a physical location to house our critical IT infrastructure and establish a small, dedicated office space to centralize our operations and volunteer staff.



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