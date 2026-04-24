AMERICAN JESUS

A Photographic Journey Across the Heart of American Faith





America is changing.

Our culture is changing. Our communities are changing. Our churches are changing.

Yet across this nation—from small-town country chapels and rural revival tents to urban congregations and growing megachurches—millions of Americans continue to gather every week around one person:





Jesus Christ.





For over thirty years, I have traveled the world documenting people, cultures, and communities through photography. My work has taken me into refugee camps, conflict zones, Indigenous communities, and places where people are struggling to find meaning, purpose, and hope.

Now, I am turning my attention home.





American Jesus is a photographic journey across the United States, traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast to document the many faces of American Christianity.

This project is about the people.

The families filling church pews every Sunday.

The pastors serving their communities.

The volunteers feeding the hungry.

The veterans, ranchers, truck drivers, teachers, business owners, first responders, and everyday Americans whose faith continues to shape their lives and the communities around them.

In a time when faith is often misunderstood, mocked, or reduced to political headlines, I want to create something different.

I want to listen.

I want to learn.

I want to create a visual record of Christianity in America as it exists today.

Not through the lens of the media.

Not through politics.

But through the people themselves.





Throughout this journey, I will visit churches and Christian communities of every size and background—rural churches, urban churches, evangelical congregations, Pentecostal ministries, Catholic parishes, independent fellowships, revival gatherings, and everything in between.

What unites them is something larger than denomination.

A belief that faith still matters.

A belief that family still matters.

A belief that community still matters.

A belief that Jesus still matters.





As with all of my projects, this work will be created using custom-built analog cameras designed specifically for the subject. My process is intentionally slow and personal. I spend time with people. I build relationships. I listen before I photograph.

The result will be a major 230-page hardcover photography book featuring photographs, stories, and reflections gathered across America.

My goal is to create a lasting document of American faith at this moment in history—a record of the people who continue to carry Christian values forward in their homes, churches, and communities.





Why I Need Your Help

This project will require thousands of miles of travel, film, processing, camera construction, printing, design, and book production.

Rather than seeking corporate sponsors, media or institutional funding, I want this project to be supported by the people who believe in it.

By contributing, you become part of the journey.





Supporter Rewards

Supporter Level $25.00

Signed postcard featuring a photo from the American Jesus photo series Project updates from the road Behind-the-scenes photographs and stories





Collector Level $111.00

One signed copy of the American Jesus book Signed postcard featuring a photo from the American Jesus photo series Project updates from the road Behind-the-scenes photographs and stories Special acknowledgment in the book





Patron Level $1,250.00

TWO signed books, and personalized if you like! Also each Patrons American Jesus book will be signed, dated, numbered and stamped with the red WMB studio monogram One 20”x24” Print from the American Jesus photo collection! Each print is museum quality and printed with archival pigment ink on premium acid-free cotton rag, fine art paper. Museum Prints are signed, dated, numbered and stamped with the red WMB Studio monogram. Patrons will select from six different photos that will be featured in the American Jesus book Recognition in the special Patrons section of the book. Two signed postcard featuring a photo from the American Jesus series Exclusive project updates and early previews





Join the Journey

This project is about documenting faith, hope, community, and the enduring role of Christianity in American life.

It is about the people who continue to believe that prayer matters, service matters, family matters, and that even in uncertain times, faith remains a powerful force.

Together, we can create a lasting photographic record of American Christianity, one church, one community, and one story at a time.

Thank you for being part of American Jesus.





Note: I have yet to start photographing the American Jesus project. Thats why I'm here. :-) So to give an idea of my photography, I uploaded two photos I shot recently on a road trip from Tucson AZ to NYC with my traveling companion and photo assistant Oakland, an 8 year old Australian Shepard, Catahoula Leopard Hound mix. We saw a giant cross on the side of the road in Somewhere Texas, so we pulled over to shoot a few photos. Oakland is in the second photo.

Thanks again for your interest in this project!





One more note!!! If you are a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, please check out my other fundraiser!

https://www.givesendgo.com/2APhotoProject