Amelia’s snack shack

Hi there, my name is Amelia, and I am 20 years old looking to start my own business in my hometown of Oakdale Ca. We have a local skate park and I’ve been given the opportunity to open up the snack shack to provide cool treats and yummy snacks for everyone! I’m so grateful for this chance, but I’ll be starting from scratch having to buy appliances and equipment for my space, provide insurance, pay space rent, and of course buy product. If anyone would like to help and contribute towards my business I would be grateful and love to pay it forward when given the opportunity.