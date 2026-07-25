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Amber Needs a Kidney Donor—Family needs a Lifeline

Goal$55,000 CAD
Raised$2,160 CAD

Fundraiser created byCarolyn Langone

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amber Geissler-Sanford

Amber Needs a Kidney Donor—Family needs a Lifeline

UPDATE:

We would love thank each and every person who has donated or shared a prayer with us. 

Illness is overwhelming our family from all angles at the moment- what we thought would be a minor procedure for Chris - has become most of the left side of his nose. 

As Amber is currently still in hospital- Chris has felt pressure to forgo his own treatment ( though he will DEFINITELY be there for it )


We give extra thanks to the individuals who have offered to be tested as a match - we are truly humbled by your willingness to do such a selfless service. 


In the meantime while resting in hospital Ambers blood pressure bottomed out and then spiked. This has left her with double vision, confusion, severe headaches and a wobbly gait requiring a walker. 


After CT scans, Blood work and MRI - the nephrologist did a spinal tap. 


After finding elevated protein levels - his thoughts are Guillain Barre syndrome - and because of the specific symptoms- near the brain stem. 


The test to prove for certain requires radiological dyes that could not be processed by Ambers kidneys with an egfr of 13. 


Stuck between a rock and a hard place, as the cure for GB will be damaging on the kidneys ( what little is left of them)






Sometimes the people who spend their lives caring for others are the ones who eventually need someone to stand beside them.


Amber has always been that person—the one who shows up, gives love freely, and carries compassion even through her own struggles. She is the kind of person who has made a difference in the lives of others simply by being who she is.

Now, Amber is the one facing a life-changing battle.

Amber is currently in the hospital battling serious kidney disease and is awaiting the gift of a kidney transplant. She is holding onto hope that a matching donor will be found, but the waiting has been physically, emotionally, and financially exhausting.

Behind this journey is a family trying to stay strong. Her husband, her three sons, and her elderly father are standing by her side through every appointment, every difficult day, and every uncertain moment. After the recent loss of her mother and the passing of her younger brothers, Amber’s father is her only remaining immediate family member—and watching his daughter go through this has been heartbreaking.


Over the past year, Amber and her family have endured severe financial and emotional hardship after a commercial and residential tenancy dispute resulted in an illegal lockout from their family business. Despite overwhelming odds, Amber represented herself and successfully obtained an emergency injunction in Supreme Court, restoring access to the shop after three weeks.


While this was an important victory, the toll has been immense.


Months of uncertainty, repeated threats of lockouts, the loss of income, and the enormous task of remediating apartments they ultimately had to leave after investing nearly $15,000 have placed extraordinary strain on the family. They are now working to relocate their business and rebuild from the ground up.


While Amber remains hopeful, the reality is that this journey has brought overwhelming financial stress. Medical travel, time away from work, daily expenses, and the unexpected costs that come with a serious illness have created a burden no family should have to carry alone.

We are asking for help—not only to support Amber financially, but to remind her that she is loved, valued, and surrounded by people who believe in her.

Every donation, every share, and every prayer gives Amber and her family strength during this difficult chapter.

If you are unable to donate, sharing her story may be the one thing that helps it reach the person who could change her life—the kidney donor she is waiting for.

Thank you for standing beside Amber and helping give hope to someone who has spent so much of her life giving it to others.

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