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Amber Freeman's Cancer Journey

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$4,760 USD

Fundraiser created byAmy Squires

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amber Freeman

Amber Freeman's Cancer Journey

Hello everyone,


As many of you know, Amber has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.


Her cancer journey began in July 2020 when doctors discovered a large tumor in her colon, along with cancer cells in the surrounding lymph nodes. Thankfully, all of the cancer was successfully removed through surgery.


About a year later, during a routine checkup, a scan revealed cancer in the exact same area. She underwent surgery again, followed by twelve rounds of chemotherapy. Thankfully, she responded well to treatment and experienced only minimal side effects.


Fast forward to today: Amber now has a tumor in her abdominal wall and surrounding tissue. We are all devastated by this news, while also holding tightly to the hope and faith that the Lord will heal her.


At this time, surgery is not an option. The next step in her treatment plan is chemotherapy combined with immunotherapy. These treatments will require lengthy sessions and may bring more intense side effects than she experienced previously.


With that in mind, we are asking our community to come together and support our beloved friend and sister in Christ. Cancer takes an enormous toll emotionally, mentally, physically, and financially. The cost of medical bills, treatments, counseling, transportation, and the nutritious foods needed to support her health during treatment adds up quickly.


Amber has been incredibly diligent and committed to nourishing her body with healthy, whole foods as she continues this fight. Despite everything she is facing, she is continuing to work full-time throughout treatment.


If you feel led to donate, any amount would help ease some of the financial burden on Amber and her sweet family. We would be deeply grateful for your generosity, prayers, and support.


No one ever expects to face a journey like this. Community is so important, and we are blessed to know that Amber is surrounded by such incredible people.


Thank you so much for your consideration. We know and believe that the Lord has been faithful before, and He will be faithful again. Amber is one of the strongest people we know. Her steadfast faith in the Lord remains unwavering, and no diagnosis can shake that faith because our God is greater.


Please continue to pray for healing, strength, peace, and comfort for Amber and her family.


With love and gratitude,

Amber’s Family & Friends

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