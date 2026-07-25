Amazon Mission Trip

I am fundraising money to go to the Amazon with Faith Baptist Church from 7/20/26 - 7/29/26. Here's the mission summary: Team Amazon will be working with Pastor Newton and “Helpie”. They have been working the community of Sobrado which is located a few hours northwest along the Rio river. Our time will be spent traveling from village to village, sharing the gospel, preaching and teaching the locals as well as light manual labor.