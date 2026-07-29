Amara Akoh Guatemala Mission Trip

Hello everyone!

My name is Amara Akoh, and I am a sophomore at Wesleyan School. I have had the privilege of being accepted to go on a mission trip with St. Benedict Catholic Church in Guatemala. My faith means so much to me, and I want to share it with others through my actions and words. Serving others is very important to me personally because I love helping others in ways that can unite us. My past service experience has included years at St. Benedict Vacation Bible School, Meals on Wheels, and a variety of other service based activities.

I want to make this mission trip a meaningful experience for everyone involved, and I believe it will also be a great opportunity for me to improve my Spanish and deepen my faith in God. During the trip, my group and I will be building houses and working on other community based service projects to support local families.

My fundraising goal is $1500, which will help cover travel expenses, supplies, and materials for the projects we will complete in Guatemala. If it is more convenient, I also accept donations through Cash App or Zelle in addition to GiveSendGo. Thank you all so much for your support and prayers.

Cash App: $EvelynAdio

Zelle: 404-849-9163

I truly appreciate any donations and support that I receive. The dates of the trip are July 25th through August 1st, 2026. Thank you for helping make this eye-opening and life-changing experience possible. Your generosity and prayers mean so much to me!



