Amani's Memorial Fund at Cross Roads





Amani Kildea, our beloved son, passed away five years ago this past June, leaving behind family and friends who miss him and think of him every day. He was a camper, Leader-In-Training and staff member at Cross Roads Camp. To honor his memory, we aim to raise $80,000 to repair the chimney and living spaces of the LOG CABIN (where he stayed as an LIT), ensuring that future campers can experience the magic of Cross Roads.

Your support will not only restore the log cabin but also keep Amani's spirit alive, allowing more children to benefit from the transformative experiences he cherished. Our goal is to create a lasting tribute to Amani's memory, nurturing the values of kindness, compassion, and community that defined his life.

Your contribution, no matter the size, will help us achieve this goal and keep Amani's legacy alive. Together, we can ensure that the log cabin at Cross Roads remains a sanctuary for campers to grow, learn, and thrive.

Cross Roads Camp has and continues to be an important place for our family and for many others. Your support will make a tangible difference in the lives of countless young people and honor Amani's life.

Please contribute to help us reach our goal of $80,000 and keep Amani's legacy alive for generations to come. Thank you for your support!