Amanda’s Road to Recovery

Amanda has been my sister, but also a best friend of 21 years, a devoted mother of four, and a dedicated Medical Assistant who has always put others first. On June 18th, Amanda was teaching her nephew how to fish for the very first time when she fell down a small incline, injuring her leg and ankle. Despite the pain, Amanda continued to work and care for her family, but after a week of worsening symptoms, she learned she had torn her Achilles tendon. Now, Amanda is unable to work for the foreseeable future, facing follow-up appointments, scans, and possibly surgery. The loss of her income has been a huge blow to her family, leaving them struggling to cover bills, medical expenses, and daily necessities.





Amanda’s strength and compassion have always been a guiding light for her loved ones and even strangers in her community. As she faces this difficult recovery, the family is now down to one income, and bills from ER visits and ongoing care are piling up. Donations will help cover essential expenses like food for the family, medical care and supplies, household bills, and any support Amanda may need during her healing process.

She is a servant of God. She loves hard, prayers even harder and at the end of the day she always reminds me “ God has me” She is the true definition of love and sunshine.

Prayers, love, support and even a donation to this beautiful woman and her family would move mountains.



