Amanda's Veterinary Outreach in Peru

With the help of VAW Global Health Alliances, I will be sent to Peru to work alongside experienced local veterinarians. I will work closely with community partners to implement veterinary clinics, as well as assist existing animal shelters and sanctuaries. Through shadowing local veterinarians, I will also learn about veterinary procedures, treatment courses, clinic operations, vaccinations, and deworming. Furthermore, I will provide free veterinary care to locals, practice communication skills in English and Spanish, shadow and assist local veterinarians, provide anesthesia and surgical support, help with recovering these animals, assist for 3 full clinic days, totaling 31 clinical hours, and have full cultural immersion by staying with a host family.