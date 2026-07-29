Please help me start up my welding career 🙏

My name is johnny For the past 3 years I’ve been training and working hard to become a certified welder. I’ve learned MIG, TIG, and stick welding, and I’m ready to start taking jobs and building a real career.

The problem is: I don’t have the money to buy my own working tools.

Right now I have the skills, but without my own welding helmet, welding machine, grinder, gloves, and safety gear, I can’t take on jobs or work independently. Shops and clients expect you to bring your own tools to start, and I’ve hit a wall because I can’t afford them.





I’m raising money to buy a basic professional welding kit so I can start working right away. With these tools, I’ll be able to take on small welding jobs, build a client base, and start earning a stable income to support myself and my family.

I’ve put 3 years into learning this trade. All I need now is the chance to actually use those skills.

Any amount helps, and if you can’t donate, sharing this campaign means a lot too. I’ll post updates here so you can see the tools I buy and the first projects I complete.

Thank you for reading and for believing in me.