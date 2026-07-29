am needing transportation to Cancer center

Well I am 62 and have prostate cancer i drive about 1 hour and 20 min to the cancer center every 3 months my transportation is not very dependable I always have to ask a friend if I can use there van or truck I have a 98 ford ranger I very seldom take it out of town I am afraid it will break down and then I wont have a vehicle at all. Am just wanting a newer truck thats dependable. On my income just on SS one monthly check does not allow me to purchase such a thing any help would be deeply appreciated.