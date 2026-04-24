Hello family and friends!

We are the Altman family, a small family of three. Life has been tough for us lately, and we really need some help. Both my husband and I are out of work, and I'm about to start college online. My husband, who is Autistic, has been struggling with depression, anxiety, and is recovering from a concussion. It's difficult to see him going through such hard times, and the stress is overwhelming. We are reaching out for support so we can manage our debts, ease some of the pressure of job searching, and find a meaningful hobby for my husband to help him cope with his challenges. Any help would be greatly appreciated, as we are striving to regain some peace in our lives.

We need your kindness to guide us through this challenging moment. Even the smallest bit of help makes a difference.