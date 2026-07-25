Alternative bar

I’m starting this fundraiser to help create an alternative music venue and bar that gives our community a safe, welcoming place to gather, enjoy live music, and have a great time.

Our town deserves a space where people of all backgrounds can feel comfortable, discover new music, and connect with others who share their interests. This venue would also provide local bands with a dedicated stage to perform, grow their fan base, and strengthen our local music scene.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to building a place that supports local artists, encourages community, and gives everyone a place they can truly call home.



