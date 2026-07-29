Support the Launch of Alphonse Gallegos Academy

Alphonse Gallegos Academy was founded by families and educators who believe children deserve a learning environment rooted in faith, strong academics, character formation, and genuine community. Rather than allowing our educational community to disappear, we are coming together to build something new, independent, and sustainable for the next generation.





AGA is an independent faith-based learning co-op offering a full-day educational experience for families seeking a structured, values-centered alternative centered around academic support, enrichment, and community.





Our mission is simple:





Provide families with an affordable and faith-centered educational environment where students can grow academically, spiritually, socially, and personally.

This first year represents the foundation of something much bigger.





Your support will help fund:





Facility leasing and campus setup for our inaugural year Classroom furniture, educational materials, and student resources Teacher and staff support during the academy’s launch year Operational infrastructure, technology, insurance, and compliance Student enrichment programs, arts, electives, and community activities Building long-term financial stability and future campus growth





This effort is about more than opening a campus. It is about preserving a community. Families, educators, and supporters from across our community are working together to create a stable and mission-driven environment where children are known, supported, challenged, and cared for each day.





Every donation directly helps us create affordable educational opportunities for families while laying the groundwork for a lasting independent academy built to serve students for years to come. We are committed to transparency, responsible stewardship, and regular community updates throughout the launch process.





Thank you for believing in the future of Alphonse Gallegos Academy. Together, we are building something meaningful.