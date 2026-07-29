GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Alone and Parkinsons

Goal₡20,000,000 CRC
Raised₡75,000 CRC

Fundraiser created byDiego Rojas

Fundraiser funds will be received by Diego Rojas

Alone and Parkinsons

To Whom It May Concern,


My name is Diego, and I am reaching out with humility and honesty during one of the most difficult periods of my life. I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask for help simply to maintain stability, health, and dignity. I have always worked hard, supported my family, and tried to remain a productive member of society, even through personal and medical hardships. Today, however, I have reached a point where I can no longer manage everything alone.


I am a divorced gay man living with Parkinson’s disease. Although I continue to work and do everything possible to remain independent and active, the progression of my illness has made daily life increasingly difficult — physically, emotionally, and financially. The cost of medication, medical appointments, transportation, and the support I now require to continue functioning has become overwhelming.


At the same time, I continue carrying the financial responsibility of supporting my children and contributing toward their education and studies. As a father, this is something deeply important to me. No matter how difficult my circumstances become, I do not want my children’s future or opportunities to suffer because of my health or financial struggles. But trying to balance medical expenses, household costs, and educational responsibilities has pushed me to the edge financially.


I am now facing the terrifying possibility of losing my home. Some months I struggle to afford even my own medication, knowing that without it my ability to work and care for myself deteriorates even further. I continue pushing myself because I still want to contribute, work, and live with purpose, but the reality is that I am exhausted and in urgent need of support.


Adding to this burden, my 95-year-old mother suffers from dementia. I had to leave my apartment and move in with her so I could help care for her as well. She once cared for me throughout my life, and now I try to be there for her in her most vulnerable years. Balancing caregiving responsibilities while managing Parkinson’s disease and severe financial stress has become emotionally and physically devastating.


Living alone with a degenerative illness can feel incredibly isolating. There are days when the fear of losing everything — my health, my home, my independence, and my ability to support my family — becomes almost unbearable. Still, I continue trying because I believe in remaining useful, responsible, and present for the people I love.


I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I am simply asking for a chance to stabilize my situation — assistance that would help me continue paying for necessary medication, maintain housing stability, continue supporting my children’s education, and remain a functioning member of society for as long as possible.


Any support, compassion, or guidance would mean more than I can fully express. Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story and consider my situation.


Sincerely,

Diego


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $220 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve