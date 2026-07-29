Alone and Parkinsons

To Whom It May Concern,





My name is Diego, and I am reaching out with humility and honesty during one of the most difficult periods of my life. I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask for help simply to maintain stability, health, and dignity. I have always worked hard, supported my family, and tried to remain a productive member of society, even through personal and medical hardships. Today, however, I have reached a point where I can no longer manage everything alone.





I am a divorced gay man living with Parkinson’s disease. Although I continue to work and do everything possible to remain independent and active, the progression of my illness has made daily life increasingly difficult — physically, emotionally, and financially. The cost of medication, medical appointments, transportation, and the support I now require to continue functioning has become overwhelming.





At the same time, I continue carrying the financial responsibility of supporting my children and contributing toward their education and studies. As a father, this is something deeply important to me. No matter how difficult my circumstances become, I do not want my children’s future or opportunities to suffer because of my health or financial struggles. But trying to balance medical expenses, household costs, and educational responsibilities has pushed me to the edge financially.





I am now facing the terrifying possibility of losing my home. Some months I struggle to afford even my own medication, knowing that without it my ability to work and care for myself deteriorates even further. I continue pushing myself because I still want to contribute, work, and live with purpose, but the reality is that I am exhausted and in urgent need of support.





Adding to this burden, my 95-year-old mother suffers from dementia. I had to leave my apartment and move in with her so I could help care for her as well. She once cared for me throughout my life, and now I try to be there for her in her most vulnerable years. Balancing caregiving responsibilities while managing Parkinson’s disease and severe financial stress has become emotionally and physically devastating.





Living alone with a degenerative illness can feel incredibly isolating. There are days when the fear of losing everything — my health, my home, my independence, and my ability to support my family — becomes almost unbearable. Still, I continue trying because I believe in remaining useful, responsible, and present for the people I love.





I am not asking for luxury or an easy life. I am simply asking for a chance to stabilize my situation — assistance that would help me continue paying for necessary medication, maintain housing stability, continue supporting my children’s education, and remain a functioning member of society for as long as possible.





Any support, compassion, or guidance would mean more than I can fully express. Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story and consider my situation.





Sincerely,

Diego



