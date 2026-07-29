Alness Bible Camp Mission Trip

Hadassah and Miriam have committed to volunteering at Alness Bible Camp in Guyana, South America in July. This isn't just a trip; it’s a dedicated mission to serve as camp workers, mentors, and helping hands for the children in the Alness community.





While my daughters are giving their time and energy freely, we are responsible for raising the support needed to get them there and cover the costs of the mission. They’ll be on the ground working directly with the campers—ranging from kids to young adults—facilitating activities, leading lessons, and simply being a source of encouragement and hope.





How You Can Help: We are looking for a "tribe" of supporters to help us reach our goal. Whether it’s $10 or $100, every bit of support goes directly toward travel, camp operations, and resources for the children in Guyana. If you aren't able to give financially, we would value your prayers for their safety, their health, and the hearts of the children they’ll be serving.





Will you join us in this mission?

Thank you for being such an incredible part of our lives and for supporting my girls as they take on this adventure of service. We can’t wait to share the stories of what happens in Guyana!