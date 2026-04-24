Please help save my family home

Praying for help to update and stay in my 101 year old fourth generation family home.





I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2011 and was forced in to early retirement because of disease progression in 2019. I inherited the family home, which desperately needs repairs, in 2015. Things were going alright until I couldn't continue to work. Then COVID happened, my husband lost his job and began basically being my full-time caregiver. It's difficult for us to survive month to month - let alone repair our old home. We need help paying off creditors and finishing on structural home repairs. We don't have adequate monthly income to get a loan and can't get a mortgage because the repairs needed to get home owners insurance are too expensive. I am drowning in debt and barely surviving month to month. So, here I am pleading my case to the community and praying somebody somewhere will help us somehow.