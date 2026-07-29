Almost homeless

I need help saving my aunts house! She passed unexpectedly 15 days before Christmas 2025. My mother lives off ssi and she was the one who took care of my aunt after my aunt had a stroke in 2018. My mother has macular degeneration and can't work. I am a single mother and we are trying our best. If we don't get help ASAP my mother i and my 3 kids will be homeless. Anything will help and if you cant donate could you at bring least share or keep us in your prayers.