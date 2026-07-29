Almost homeless

Hello I am 53 year old female and was in a very toxic relationship for the past 3 years. I lost my job due to it He was cheating and then started putting hands on me. I stayed because I had nowhere to go but when things started leaving bruises on my face and threatened to off me I knew I had to go. Right now im in a basement coach surfing and would really like to get on my feet and get my own place.

Thank you