Medical Emergency funding for Bobby Almany

On October 28, 2025 our lives changed in an instant when Bobby was tragically electrocuted leaving him with severe burns and needing extensive medical care. He was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and later to Vanderbilt University Medical Center - Burn Unit for specialized medical treatment. We are deeply grateful that God's hands were over him and that he is still here with us, but this road to recovery will be long and challenging. As Bobby fights to heal, his wife and their 7- month old daughter are staying near Vanderbilt to be by his side every step of the way. The financial worry is becoming prevalent with medical bills, travel expenses, food, hotel stays as well as Bobby being out of work. Any form of support helps ease the worry on family, allowing them to focus on what's most important- being present in healing and supporting loved ones through this difficult time. We are asking with humble hearts for your help. Whether through prayer, sharing this page or donating, every bit of support means more than words can express. We fully believe that God has a purpose even in this pain, and we are trusting Him to carry us through. Your generosity will help us focus on what matters most right now; healing, faith and family. If you would like to send donations directly you can also give through:

Venmo: @Alaina-Almany

Cashapp: $AlainaAlmany





Thank you for surrounding our family with love, prayers and support; they're carrying us through this difficult time.





"So do not fear I am with you, do not dismay for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with My righteous right hand." - Isaiah 41:10





With love and gratitude,

The Almany, Thompson, Harris, Anderson, and Fanning Families