Donate To Help Us Record A Worship Album

We’re stepping out in faith to record a worship album… but we can’t do it alone.

We’re Allen and Kelly, a husband-and-wife songwriting team who have been creating music together for many years. Over the past year, the Lord has stirred our hearts toward writing worship music. We’ve devoted ourselves to writing biblically grounded, Spirit-led songs that point people to Jesus.

Now we’re hoping to take the next step by professionally recording these songs. With high-quality production, we’ll be able to share our music with churches, online communities, industry partners, and wherever else God opens the door.

If you feel led to partner with us, your support goes directly toward recording this worship album. Every donation helps turn these songs into something that can reach far beyond our walls. Recording, mixing and mastering expenses are $1,650 per song so the more God provides, the more we can record.





Give. Pray. Share. Together, we can make this worship album a reality.