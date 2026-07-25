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Allen Family of 5

Fundraiser created byJacob Allen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jacob Allen

Allen Family of 5


Whether you're here to pray, follow our story, or support our family, we're incredibly grateful.

What began as one of the happiest seasons of our lives quickly became a journey we never imagined. When we found out we were expecting identical twin girls, our hearts were overflowing with excitement. We dreamed about watching them grow up together, becoming best friends, and seeing all that God had planned for their lives.


During our pregnancy, one of our daughters, Selah, was diagnosed with Spina Bifida (Myelomeningocele): a diagnosis that brought with it countless appointments, specialists, difficult conversations, and more questions than answers. We explored every option available, including fetal surgery at some of the nation's leading children's hospitals. After multiple evaluations, we were told that because of the unique risks to both girls, fetal surgery was not an option for our family. It was heartbreaking news, but through every closed door, God continued to remind us that He was still with us.


Since that day, we've witnessed the power of prayer in ways we never imagined. Friends, family, churches, and even complete strangers have surrounded us with encouragement, meals, messages, and prayers. We've cried together, celebrated every good report, and held tightly to the promise that God has never left our side.


As we prepare to welcome Collins and Selah, our family will be temporarily staying in Gainesville, Florida, for an extended stay surrounding their delivery at Shands. Immediately after birth, Selah will undergo spinal surgery to close her myelomeningocele and potentially a shunt surgery, if necessary. Following surgery, we're expecting a 6–8 week stay in the NICU, depending on time of delivery, though we know that timeline could change depending on her recovery.


While we're trusting God for miracles, we also know this season will bring significant practical challenges. We'll be away from home for weeks, balancing hospital life, caring for our son Asher, and doing everything we can to make sure both girls receive the care they need. There will be temporary housing, meals away from home, fuel and travel expenses, time away from work, and many unexpected costs that come with living at a children's hospital for an extended period.


If you know us personally, you know that asking for help doesn't come naturally, but we have also learned that one of the greatest gifts God gives His people is the opportunity to carry one another's burdens. If you feel led to support our family financially, every gift, large or small, will go toward helping us navigate this season and care for our family while Selah and Collins receive the specialized medical care they need. If giving isn't possible, we would love something just as valuable. Please pray.


Pray for:

  1. A safe delivery for both Collins and Selah.
  2. Wisdom and steady hands for every doctor, surgeon, and nurse.
  3. A successful surgery and smooth recovery for Selah.
  4. Strength and peace for our family.
  5. Protection and health for Collins.
  6. Comfort and peace for Caitlin and I.
  7. Comfort and joy for Asher as he adjusts to becoming a big brother to two sisters.
  8. That, above everything else, Christ would be glorified through our story.


We don't know exactly what the days ahead will look like, but we know Who walks with us.

Our hope has never been in perfect circumstances. Our hope is in Jesus. We truly believe He is still writing a beautiful testimony through Collins and Selah, and we're so thankful you've chosen to be part of that story. Thank you for praying. Thank you for encouraging us. Thank you for walking this journey with us.


With love and gratitude,

Jake, Caitlin, Asher, Collins & Selah

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