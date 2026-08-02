Alleged SSA Overpayment

I recently received notice that the Social Security Administration says I was overpaid $27,000 in benefits — money I received in good faith, following the rules as I understood them, over [time period]. Now SSA is demanding it back, [in a lump sum / through reduced monthly benefits], which would leave me [unable to cover rent/bills/medical care/etc.].





SSA overpayment errors are incredibly common — the agency itself has acknowledged widespread mistakes in its own calculations, often caused by delays in processing income reports or benefit changes with an confused/errors in their own systems. Unfortunately it’s the beneficiary who bears the burden of paying it back, sometimes years later, regardless of fault.





I’m currently [appealing the decision / requesting a waiver / working with a caseworker], but the process is slow, and the financial pressure is immediate. Every dollar raised here goes directly toward [covering the repayment / legal help with the appeal / keeping up with rent and bills while I fight this].





If you’re able to contribute, it would mean the world to me. If you can’t, a share goes a long way too. Thank you for reading and for any support you can offer.



