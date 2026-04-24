Allans truck

Hey everyone,im a struggling door dasher thats trying to buy my own car.things are difficult for me because i spent 11 years in prison starting at age 21.ive been out for 2 years now and live on the right side of the law and my door dashing helps with that.i just need a little help to get my own car so i can realy excell at this doordash thing.i have almost 1000 saved up for a 3000 dollar car.any help at all is very appreciated and your donations are not in vein.im a working law abiding citezen now and i realy do need this truck.thank you!