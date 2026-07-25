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All we need is love

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJill Rothstein

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jill Rothstein

All we need is love

For the privacy and protection of the children, I am keeping all names and photos anonymous.

I am raising money in honor of my sister, who tragically passed away after years of enduring severe domestic violence. For over 10 years, she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her husband, a police officer. The abuse included multiple serious injuries, including a broken eye socket while she was pregnant, broken ribs on more than one occasion, and other acts of violence that left lasting physical and emotional scars.

Despite everything she endured, my sister remained a loving mother of six children, a registered nurse, and a compassionate person who always put others before herself. She attempted to hide the abuse from all of us she even thought her children didn’t see it so she thought by hiding it she was protecting her children. One of her children passed away at 2days old of Sid’s but she always suspected it had at least a little to do with her husband violently kicking her in the stomach while she was 8 months pregnant.On one occasion, she texted our mother asking her to call the police because she feared her husband was going to kill her. The police had to bust through the windows to drag him out . Shortly after that incident my sister faced the heartbreaking disclosure that her oldest child had been sexually abused for years by the same man who was beating her . Hr husband was raping her son . During this difficult period, child welfare authorities became involved, and all six children were removed from my sister’s care. The loss of her children devastated her. She loved them deeply and never stopped fighting for them.

My sister later died from pneumonia. Due to her previous broken ribs but all those who knew her believe the emotional pain of being separated from her children . contributed greatly to her decline. I feel she died of a broken heart . Her husband is now in jail for 25 years for rape of a minor and manslaughter so the these young children lost both their parents . They are now with my brother who doesn’t have munch himself so these funds will go to helping get furniture for there new rooms abd stuff like that hello then adjust to the whirlwind life just threw at them 

I am also raising funds to assist with expenses related to her passing, and handle her final affairs. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help provide support and stability for the children she loved so much..

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.


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