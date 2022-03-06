All that remains is hope for love and knowledge

Hi, my name is Miss Kottiko.

I have been living in the US for over three years, where I am currently a college student. I’m writing this because of the person I love most in the world, who is currently still in Russia. I love him deeply and want nothing more than a safe, meaningful future for him.

Right now, the only realistic way for us to be together and build a life is through education in the United States. He is hardworking, ambitious, and actively studying English every day. He is passionate about programming and creative arts, and dreams of building his own unique projects in the future.

Living in Russia is becoming harder and more uncertain by the day: internet restrictions are tightening, connections with the outside world are being severed, and educational quality is declining. Wages are extremely low, making saving money almost impossible. Most concerning of all is the constant and growing risk of military conscription. He does not want to fight in a war. He just wants to live in peace, love me, and study.

I have never asked for financial help through a platform like this before, but right now, I cannot do this alone. I truly believe that people can help each other, and that money is simply a tool to make hope a reality. As a full-time student in my second quarter, I try my best to find work, whether through art when I have time or part-time opportunities, but it is not enough to cover what lies ahead.

Our Plan and First Step:

Before he can apply for a US student visa, the first and most crucial step is for him to leave Russia for a safe country within the next 4 to 6 months.

To relocate and settle safely, he needs at least $5,000 for initial expenses, including:

Travel tickets and travel documents Housing and deposit for the first few months Basic food and living expenses Official government registration and processing fees

I am setting our goal at $7,500 to provide a modest cushion for 3 to 4 months while he stabilizes in a new environment. Once he is safe, he will continue learning English, find a local job, and together we will keep working and saving toward his US college education step by step.

Once he is safe, we can look to the future with calm hearts and keep working hard to be reunited.

Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read our story. Any contribution, no matter how small, means the world to us. Thank you for your kindness!